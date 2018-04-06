Dr. Mojibi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nazzi Mojibi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nazzi Mojibi, MD
Dr. Nazzi Mojibi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Mojibi's Office Locations
Chestnut Pediatrics7055 N Chestnut Ave Ste 106, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 797-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She's amazing with my son, totally love her! Wish she would accept new patients... I always refer and they always tell everyone no.
About Dr. Nazzi Mojibi, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1497864649
Education & Certifications
- Chldrns National Mc
- Childrens National Medical Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- UCLA
