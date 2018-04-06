See All Pediatricians in Fresno, CA
Dr. Nazzi Mojibi, MD

Pediatrics
4.6 (9)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nazzi Mojibi, MD

Dr. Nazzi Mojibi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Mojibi works at Chestnut Pediatrics in Fresno, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mojibi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chestnut Pediatrics
    7055 N Chestnut Ave Ste 106, Fresno, CA 93720 (559) 797-4400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clovis Community Medical Center
  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 06, 2018
    She's amazing with my son, totally love her! Wish she would accept new patients... I always refer and they always tell everyone no.
    Clovis, CA — Apr 06, 2018
    About Dr. Nazzi Mojibi, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497864649
    Education & Certifications

    • Chldrns National Mc
    • Childrens National Medical Center
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    • UCLA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mojibi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mojibi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mojibi works at Chestnut Pediatrics in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mojibi’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mojibi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mojibi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mojibi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mojibi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

