Dr. Nbalia Soumah, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soumah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nbalia Soumah, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nbalia Soumah, DO
Dr. Nbalia Soumah, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Soumah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Soumah's Office Locations
-
1
Facey Medical Group11333 Sepulveda Blvd, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 869-7254
-
2
Facey Medical Group Womens Center11165 Sepulveda Blvd, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 837-5770
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soumah?
This was my first time seeing this provided. She was very friendly and listen to my concerns I brought up to her and explained about it so I could understand it better. I would recommend to my family and friends.
About Dr. Nbalia Soumah, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French
- 1679529093
Education & Certifications
- Western University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soumah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soumah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soumah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soumah works at
Dr. Soumah speaks French.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Soumah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soumah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soumah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soumah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.