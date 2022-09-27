Overview of Dr. Ngoc-Bich Nikki Phan Le, MD

Dr. Ngoc-Bich Nikki Phan Le, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia, Pa and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, Arise Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Phan Le works at Austin Diagnostic Clinic - Circle C in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.