Overview of Dr. Ndegwa Njuguna, MD

Dr. Ndegwa Njuguna, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Njuguna works at NW Medical Specialties in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Spokane, WA and Spokane Valley, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.