Dr. Ndegwa Njuguna, MD

Medical Oncology
2.2 (26)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ndegwa Njuguna, MD

Dr. Ndegwa Njuguna, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Dr. Njuguna works at NW Medical Specialties in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Spokane, WA and Spokane Valley, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Njuguna's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Urology Center Ps
    1624 S I St Ste 204, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 428-8700
  2. 2
    Cancer Care Northwest - South Clinic
    601 S Sherman St, Spokane, WA 99202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 228-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Cancer Care Northwest - Valley Clinic
    1204 N Vercler Rd, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 228-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Neutropenia
Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Neutropenia
Anemia
Secondary Malignancies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Scurvy Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Life
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ndegwa Njuguna, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851577522
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Institutes of Health National Cancer Institute
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ndegwa Njuguna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Njuguna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Njuguna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Njuguna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Njuguna has seen patients for Neutropenia, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Njuguna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Njuguna. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Njuguna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Njuguna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Njuguna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

