Dr. Ndianabasi Mbride, MD

Family Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Ndianabasi Mbride, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jackson, MS. 

Dr. Mbride works at University of Mississippi Health Care in Jackson, MS with other offices in Houston, TX and Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    State of Mississippi Univ. of Mississippi Medical Center
    2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 984-6800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Kelsey-Seybold - Spring MDC
    15655 Cypress Wood Medical Dr Ste 100, Houston, TX 77014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 442-1700
  3. 3
    Osh Tn Physicians Group PC
    3889 Park Ave, Memphis, TN 38111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 453-4303

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    About Dr. Ndianabasi Mbride, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316479033
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ndianabasi Mbride, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mbride is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Mbride has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Mbride has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mbride.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mbride, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mbride appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

