Dr. Nduche Onyeaso, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Ibadan / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital and Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Regional Diabetes & Endocrine Center101 Robeson St Ste 405, Fayetteville, NC 28301 Directions (910) 615-1623
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1497045496
Education & Certifications
- University of Ibadan / College of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Onyeaso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Onyeaso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Onyeaso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Onyeaso has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Onyeaso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Onyeaso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onyeaso.
