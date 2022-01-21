Dr. Ndudi Oparaeche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oparaeche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ndudi Oparaeche, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ndudi Oparaeche, MD
Dr. Ndudi Oparaeche, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from University Of Jos and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Oparaeche works at
Dr. Oparaeche's Office Locations
South Denver Rheumatology9570 S Kingston Ct Ste 220, Englewood, CO 80112 Directions (303) 963-0503
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I first met Dr Oparaeche attending my daughters appointments when she was a minor. She was diagnosed with Arthritis at age 14. I then had some blood work come back "funny" as my providers nurse put it. I was diagnosed with Fibromyalgia and have been seeing Dr O for many years now. He's a very compassionate person. Always has been! As long as he remains in Colorado I will be his patient.
About Dr. Ndudi Oparaeche, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Wayne State University - Detroit
- Nigeria Army Base Hospital
- University Of Jos
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oparaeche has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oparaeche accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oparaeche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oparaeche speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Oparaeche. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oparaeche.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oparaeche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oparaeche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.