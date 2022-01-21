See All Rheumatologists in Englewood, CO
Dr. Ndudi Oparaeche, MD

Rheumatology
3.7 (39)
Map Pin Small Englewood, CO
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ndudi Oparaeche, MD

Dr. Ndudi Oparaeche, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from University Of Jos and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Oparaeche works at South Denver Rheumatology in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Oparaeche's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Denver Rheumatology
    9570 S Kingston Ct Ste 220, Englewood, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0503

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Fibromyalgia
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Treatment frequency



Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jan 21, 2022
    I first met Dr Oparaeche attending my daughters appointments when she was a minor. She was diagnosed with Arthritis at age 14. I then had some blood work come back "funny" as my providers nurse put it. I was diagnosed with Fibromyalgia and have been seeing Dr O for many years now. He's a very compassionate person. Always has been! As long as he remains in Colorado I will be his patient.
    TMS in Monument — Jan 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ndudi Oparaeche, MD
    About Dr. Ndudi Oparaeche, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639246705
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wayne State University - Detroit
    Residency
    Internship
    • Nigeria Army Base Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Jos
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ndudi Oparaeche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oparaeche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oparaeche has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oparaeche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oparaeche works at South Denver Rheumatology in Englewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Oparaeche’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Oparaeche. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oparaeche.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oparaeche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oparaeche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

