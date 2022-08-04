Dr. Nduka-Obi Ossai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ossai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nduka-Obi Ossai, MD
Dr. Nduka-Obi Ossai, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They graduated from University of Benin / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center, Mimbres Memorial Hospital, Mountain View Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
250 E Amador Ave Ste A, Las Cruces, NM 88001
Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Kidney Disease and Hypertension Center of New Mexico, LLC425 S Telshor Blvd # C201B, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 288-2131
- Memorial Medical Center
- Mimbres Memorial Hospital
- Mountain View Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Very knowledgeable and caring. Physician. Communicates very well with patients and is willing to answer all questions regarding their care. The office staff is very efficient and polite. Waiting times are very short and the office itself is very welcoming and comfortable. If you have kidney trouble of any sort, he is your man in Las Cruces.
- Nephrology
- English
- 1770883720
- University of Arizona Program
- University Of Arizona South Campus
- University of Benin / School of Medicine
- Nephrology
