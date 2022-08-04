See All Nephrologists in Las Cruces, NM
Dr. Nduka-Obi Ossai, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Nduka-Obi Ossai, MD

Dr. Nduka-Obi Ossai, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They graduated from University of Benin / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center, Mimbres Memorial Hospital, Mountain View Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Ossai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    250 E Amador Ave Ste A, Las Cruces, NM 88001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Kidney Disease and Hypertension Center of New Mexico, LLC
    425 S Telshor Blvd # C201B, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 288-2131

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Medical Center
  • Mimbres Memorial Hospital
  • Mountain View Regional Medical Center
  • Sierra Vista Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 04, 2022
    Very knowledgeable and caring. Physician. Communicates very well with patients and is willing to answer all questions regarding their care. The office staff is very efficient and polite. Waiting times are very short and the office itself is very welcoming and comfortable. If you have kidney trouble of any sort, he is your man in Las Cruces.
    Mike M — Aug 04, 2022
    About Dr. Nduka-Obi Ossai, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770883720
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Arizona Program
    Residency
    • University Of Arizona South Campus
    Medical Education
    • University of Benin / School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nduka-Obi Ossai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ossai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ossai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ossai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ossai has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ossai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ossai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ossai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ossai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ossai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

