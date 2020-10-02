Overview

Dr. Neal Ammar, MD is a Dermatologist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School.



Dr. Ammar works at Beach Cities Dermatology in Redondo Beach, CA with other offices in Bakersfield, CA and Seal Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Soft Tissue Tumor Removal and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.