Dr. Neal Ammar, MD
Overview
Dr. Neal Ammar, MD is a Dermatologist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School.
Locations
Beach Cities Dermatology Medical Center520 N Prospect Ave Ste 302, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (310) 798-1515
Cbcc Pain Medicine and Surgery Center6501 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 322-2206
- 3 500 Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 212, Seal Beach, CA 90740 Directions (562) 431-8554
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Abuluteltly the best I had this bump on my forehead for years. The doctor, his brother, & staff changed my life in about a hour. It's been a week now & I look & feel great thank you , Harry H
About Dr. Neal Ammar, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-University Hospital
- Umdnj-University Hospital
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Rutgers University
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ammar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ammar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ammar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ammar has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Soft Tissue Tumor Removal and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ammar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ammar speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ammar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ammar.
