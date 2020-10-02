See All Dermatologists in Redondo Beach, CA
Dr. Neal Ammar, MD

Dermatology
3.7 (9)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Neal Ammar, MD is a Dermatologist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School.

Dr. Ammar works at Beach Cities Dermatology in Redondo Beach, CA with other offices in Bakersfield, CA and Seal Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Soft Tissue Tumor Removal and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beach Cities Dermatology Medical Center
    520 N Prospect Ave Ste 302, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 798-1515
  2. 2
    Cbcc Pain Medicine and Surgery Center
    6501 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 322-2206
  3. 3
    500 Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 212, Seal Beach, CA 90740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 431-8554

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Birthmark
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 02, 2020
    Abuluteltly the best I had this bump on my forehead for years. The doctor, his brother, & staff changed my life in about a hour. It's been a week now & I look & feel great thank you , Harry H
    Harry Holdsworth — Oct 02, 2020
    About Dr. Neal Ammar, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851460950
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Umdnj-University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Umdnj-University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Saint Barnabas Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Rutgers University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neal Ammar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ammar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ammar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ammar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ammar has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Soft Tissue Tumor Removal and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ammar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ammar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ammar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ammar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ammar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

