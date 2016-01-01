See All Podiatrists in Fitchburg, MA
Dr. Neal Armstrong, DPM

Podiatry
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Neal Armstrong, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fitchburg, MA. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Athol Memorial Hospital and Heywood Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    47 Ashby State Rd Lowr Level, Fitchburg, MA 01420 (978) 342-5365

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Athol Memorial Hospital
  • Heywood Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture
Ankle Instability
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunionette
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot Conditions
Foot Injuries
Foot Sprain
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Heel Pain
Heel Spur
Ingrown Toenail
Stress Fracture of Foot
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot
Wound Care and Management
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Network Health
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Neal Armstrong, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1497746267
    Education & Certifications

    • Boston VA Healthcare System
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    • Salem State University, Salem, Ma
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neal Armstrong, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armstrong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Armstrong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Armstrong has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armstrong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Armstrong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armstrong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armstrong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armstrong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

