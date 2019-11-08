Dr. Neal Beckford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beckford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neal Beckford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Neal Beckford, MD
Dr. Neal Beckford, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from PITTSBURG STATE UNIVERSITY / DEPARTMENT OF PSYCHOLOGY AND COUNSELING and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Beckford works at
Dr. Beckford's Office Locations
Otolaryngology Associates of the Midsouth7675 Wolf River Cir Ste 202, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (662) 349-0448Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Baptist Memorial Hospital-collierville1500 W Poplar Ave, Collierville, TN 38017 Directions (901) 861-9000
Le Bonheur Children's Hospital - Germantown7691 Poplar Ave, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 737-3021
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Beckford took time to consult with me, even though he was "under the weather" himself. At the request of a mutual friend [DDS], Dr. Beckford called me personally, listened carefully, and gave me advice. He also asked me to call him back after I met with a 'specialist,' then gave me more good input when I did so. Much appreciated! Another DDS of our family speaks extremely highly of Dr. Beckford and his work. I have not personally been treated by Dr. Beckford, but I will be inclined to go to him if we ever need an ENT.
About Dr. Neal Beckford, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1265540363
Education & Certifications
- PITTSBURG STATE UNIVERSITY / DEPARTMENT OF PSYCHOLOGY AND COUNSELING
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beckford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beckford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beckford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beckford has seen patients for Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroid Lobectomy and Tonsillectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beckford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Beckford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beckford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beckford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beckford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.