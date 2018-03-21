Overview of Dr. Neal Bhatt, MD

Dr. Neal Bhatt, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Marlette Regional Hospital, Mclaren Port Huron and Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch.



Dr. Bhatt works at Karmanos Cancer Center in Port Huron, MI with other offices in Clarkston, MI and Mount Clemens, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.