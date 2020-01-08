Overview of Dr. Neal Birnbaum, MD

Dr. Neal Birnbaum, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine.



Dr. Birnbaum works at Pacific Rheumatology Associates in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.