Dr. Neal Carlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neal Carlin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Neal Carlin, MD
Dr. Neal Carlin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newark, NJ.
Dr. Carlin works at
Dr. Carlin's Office Locations
-
1
Saint Michaels Medical Center111 Central Ave, Newark, NJ 07102 Directions (973) 877-5487
-
2
Safe Anesthesia Pllc8622 Bay Pkwy Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Directions (718) 333-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carlin?
Dr.Neal Carlin,MD. I met few times last year,or earlier,but he is very pleasant,awesome,very organic,professional,also he always try to take care his patience,and keep them under his strong wings,even he is still very young! But how does very best! Even I'm his patience,but I couldn't forget when my mutual doctor Gastroenterology drove on a bed tires,our dear Dr.Neal Carlin stood near the room entry,he help my doctor,to drove me inside carefully.How after all can I say something wrong about this great doctor with sunny,nature,and hearty smile! He looks like God! He is really belong to all patience,no matter if some of them belong to their doctor,as to Dr.Aleksander Brodsky,If I wouldn't meet my dear Doctor A.Brosdsky,may be would come to to doctor Neal Carlin! I wish all my dear best doctors only very best,prosperity,success,peace,be safe,and very happy wit their family,and friends,and so much more! I value their all professionalism,kindness,and more. Specially here in America.
About Dr. Neal Carlin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1245626670
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlin accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carlin works at
Dr. Carlin has seen patients for Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carlin speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.