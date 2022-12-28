Dr. Fischbach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neal Fischbach, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Neal Fischbach, MD
Dr. Neal Fischbach, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Fischbach's Office Locations
Smilow-fairfield111 Beach Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 255-2766
Smilow Cancer Hospital5520 Park Ave Ste 203, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 502-8400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
So smart, kind, resourceful. Much more current knowledge than my previous onco. Does not ignore or dismiss your issues but sets about solving them. He made me feel totally better about my diagnosis.
About Dr. Neal Fischbach, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
