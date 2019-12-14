Dr. Florence has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neal Florence, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Neal Florence, MD
Dr. Neal Florence, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Swedish Hospital.
Dr. Florence's Office Locations
1
Charles E Kaegi M.d. Sc4801 W Peterson Ave Ste 217, Chicago, IL 60646 Directions (773) 427-0398
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Florence for many years. He is genuine and kind and most of all he truly listens. He is an excellent physician and I am very thankful to have him as my doctor.
About Dr. Neal Florence, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1477532232
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Florence accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Florence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Florence has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Florence on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Florence. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Florence.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Florence, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Florence appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.