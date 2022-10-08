Dr. Neal Futran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Futran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neal Futran, MD
Overview of Dr. Neal Futran, MD
Dr. Neal Futran, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Futran's Office Locations
Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Center at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St # 300, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
Endocrine Tumor Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4225 ROOSEVELT WAY NE, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Futran is outstanding! He is empathetic, he listens well, and he communicates clearly. Moreover, his relaxed but professional demeanor put me at ease- which is important because that made for better communication. Basically, Dr. Futran is not only one of our region's top docs, he's also a great guy. As a bonus, his staff were also outstanding. I give Dr. Neil and his staff an A+
About Dr. Neal Futran, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Futran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Futran using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Futran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Futran has seen patients for Glossectomy, Gum Cancer and Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Futran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Futran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Futran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Futran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Futran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.