Dr. Neal Greenstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Neal Greenstein, MD
Dr. Neal Greenstein, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital, Samaritan Hospital and Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus.
Dr. Greenstein works at
Dr. Greenstein's Office Locations
Center for Rheumatology4 Tower Pl Fl 8, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 489-4471
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Samaritan Hospital
- Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Greenstein is a very caring physician. He was energetic and proactive at easing a painful condition. Not one to throw his hands up in the air. Very patient-centered. I was sorry to say goodbye when I moved away. We need more like him.
About Dr. Neal Greenstein, MD
- Rheumatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1356437404
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenstein accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenstein has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.