Dr. Neal Hochwald, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.6 (26)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Neal Hochwald, MD

Dr. Neal Hochwald, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Hochwald works at Long Island Hand Center in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hochwald's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Long Island Hand Center
    166 E Main St, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 427-4263

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon

3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(9)
Oct 15, 2022
2 surgeries and I’m back in the game! Always has time for me!
Chet Lukaszewski — Oct 15, 2022
About Dr. Neal Hochwald, MD

  • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1346288651
Education & Certifications

  • Hospital For Jt Dis
  • SUNY Downstate Health Science Center At Brooklyn
  • New York University School of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Neal Hochwald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hochwald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hochwald has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hochwald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hochwald works at Long Island Hand Center in Huntington, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hochwald’s profile.

Dr. Hochwald has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hochwald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Hochwald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hochwald.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hochwald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hochwald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

