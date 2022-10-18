Overview

Dr. Neal Kavesh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Kavesh works at Watson Clinic LLP in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.