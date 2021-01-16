Overview of Dr. Neal Lintecum, MD

Dr. Neal Lintecum, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lawrence, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holton Community Hospital, LMH Health, Newman Regional Health and University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.



Dr. Lintecum works at Ortho Kansas LLC in Lawrence, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.