Dr. Lippman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neal Lippman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neal Lippman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Lippman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 714-7977
-
2
Arrhythmia Consultants of Connecticut LLC1000 Asylum Ave Ste 3206, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 714-7977
-
3
New Britain - Lake Street1 Lake St, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 223-0220
-
4
Starling Cardiology1260 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Directions (860) 258-3477Tuesday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lippman?
Dr. Lippman was kind and thoughtful. His confidence in his ability to identify and treat my issues made me know I had found the right Dr. I would highly recommend him and the entire EPP staff.
About Dr. Neal Lippman, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1487698866
Education & Certifications
- New York Hospital
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lippman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lippman works at
Dr. Lippman has seen patients for Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Heart Disease and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lippman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lippman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lippman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lippman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lippman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.