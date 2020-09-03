See All Otolaryngologists in Downers Grove, IL
Dr. Neal Lofchy, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.2 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Neal Lofchy, MD

Dr. Neal Lofchy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They graduated from University Of Toronto / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Dr. Lofchy works at University Head & Neck Associates in Downers Grove, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL, Oak Brook, IL and Tinley Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Nasal Polyp, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lofchy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Western Dupage Obstetrics & Gynecology Sc
    3800 Highland Ave Ste 105, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 574-8222
  2. 2
    Advanced Womens Health of Chicago Sc
    3000 N Halsted St Ste 721, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 664-6715
  3. 3
    Oak Brook Office
    120 Oakbrook Ctr Ste 508, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 574-8222
  4. 4
    Advocate Southwest Campus Medical Building
    18210 La Grange Rd Ste 206, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 444-1530

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center

NEW FEATURE

Nasal Polyp
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Nasal Polyp
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis

Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Pipefitters
    • Principal Life
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 03, 2020
    Love him he preformed surgery on my nose for a sinuses problem and it was great, I even stop smoking because I can breathe better now
    Donna Bankston — Sep 03, 2020
    About Dr. Neal Lofchy, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English, French
    • 1609876028
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush Presb St Lukes Med Center
    • Harbor Ucla Med Center|University Toronto
    • Toronto General Hospital
    • University Of Toronto / College Of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neal Lofchy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lofchy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lofchy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lofchy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lofchy has seen patients for Nasal Polyp, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lofchy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lofchy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lofchy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lofchy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lofchy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

