Dr. Neal Lofchy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Neal Lofchy, MD
Dr. Neal Lofchy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They graduated from University Of Toronto / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.
Dr. Lofchy works at
Dr. Lofchy's Office Locations
-
1
Western Dupage Obstetrics & Gynecology Sc3800 Highland Ave Ste 105, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 574-8222
-
2
Advanced Womens Health of Chicago Sc3000 N Halsted St Ste 721, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (312) 664-6715
-
3
Oak Brook Office120 Oakbrook Ctr Ste 508, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Directions (630) 574-8222
-
4
Advocate Southwest Campus Medical Building18210 La Grange Rd Ste 206, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Directions (708) 444-1530
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Pipefitters
- Principal Life
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Love him he preformed surgery on my nose for a sinuses problem and it was great, I even stop smoking because I can breathe better now
About Dr. Neal Lofchy, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, French
- 1609876028
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presb St Lukes Med Center
- Harbor Ucla Med Center|University Toronto
- Toronto General Hospital
- University Of Toronto / College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
