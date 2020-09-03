Overview of Dr. Neal Lofchy, MD

Dr. Neal Lofchy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They graduated from University Of Toronto / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.



Dr. Lofchy works at University Head & Neck Associates in Downers Grove, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL, Oak Brook, IL and Tinley Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Nasal Polyp, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.