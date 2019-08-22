Dr. Neal Luppescu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luppescu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neal Luppescu, MD
Overview
Dr. Neal Luppescu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They graduated from Columbia Univ. Col. of Phys & Surg. and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Luppescu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bridgewater Family Medicine Summit Medical Group465 Union Ave Ste B, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 460-3825
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luppescu?
Dr. Luppescu handles our colonoscopies and he is a fabulous doctor. He also cared for my father-in-law who had colon cancer. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Neal Luppescu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, French
- 1548296643
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital, NYC
- Mount Sinai Hospital, NYC
- Mount Sinai Hospital, NYC
- Columbia Univ. Col. of Phys & Surg.
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luppescu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luppescu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Luppescu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Luppescu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luppescu works at
Dr. Luppescu has seen patients for Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, Abdominal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luppescu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Luppescu speaks French.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Luppescu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luppescu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luppescu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luppescu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.