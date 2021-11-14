See All Podiatrists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Neal Marek, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Neal Marek, DPM

Podiatry
3.9 (7)
Map Pin Small Las Vegas, NV
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Neal Marek, DPM

Dr. Neal Marek, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.

Dr. Marek works at Nevada Foot Institute in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Marek's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neal Marek Dpm
    4631 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 438-2425

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Marek?

    Nov 14, 2021
    We have struggled with my husband nail fungus for some years. I tried several remedies like creams, oils and they helped somewhat, but not with any significant results Finally I decided to find a doctor that works with a laser to mend this problem. To our family's relief, we found Dr. Marek. He is an incredible doctor and approached the issue with the upmost attention to detail. The results were visible withing 2 months after completing the first treatment. My husband is still undergoing treatment and we will see the full results after the nail regenerates naturally within 6-8 months. Doctor Marek is a wonderful and honest doctor that will work with you to achieve your health goals.
    — Nov 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Neal Marek, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Neal Marek, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Marek to family and friends

    Dr. Marek's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Marek

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Neal Marek, DPM.

    About Dr. Neal Marek, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578618849
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neal Marek, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marek works at Nevada Foot Institute in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Marek’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Marek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Neal Marek, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.