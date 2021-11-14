Overview of Dr. Neal Marek, DPM

Dr. Neal Marek, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.



Dr. Marek works at Nevada Foot Institute in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.