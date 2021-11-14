Dr. Neal Marek, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neal Marek, DPM
Overview of Dr. Neal Marek, DPM
Dr. Neal Marek, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Marek works at
Dr. Marek's Office Locations
Neal Marek Dpm4631 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89104 Directions (702) 438-2425
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We have struggled with my husband nail fungus for some years. I tried several remedies like creams, oils and they helped somewhat, but not with any significant results Finally I decided to find a doctor that works with a laser to mend this problem. To our family's relief, we found Dr. Marek. He is an incredible doctor and approached the issue with the upmost attention to detail. The results were visible withing 2 months after completing the first treatment. My husband is still undergoing treatment and we will see the full results after the nail regenerates naturally within 6-8 months. Doctor Marek is a wonderful and honest doctor that will work with you to achieve your health goals.
About Dr. Neal Marek, DPM
- Podiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578618849
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Marek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marek speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Marek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marek.
