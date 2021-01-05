Overview of Dr. Neal Maru, MD

Dr. Neal Maru, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital.



Dr. Maru works at Mary Washington Healthcare in Fredericksburg, VA with other offices in Falls Church, VA and Lorton, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.