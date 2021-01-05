Dr. Neal Maru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neal Maru, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital.
Mary Washington Sleep Medicine1101 Sam Perry Blvd Ste 411, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 741-7846Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Integrated Neurology Services Pllc7115 Leesburg Pike Ste 201, Falls Church, VA 22043 Directions (703) 313-9111
Integrated Neurology Services9010 Lorton Station Blvd Ste 220, Lorton, VA 22079 Directions (703) 313-9111
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Medicare
Dr. Maru is outstanding in the field of Neurology and Sleep Issues. The people who wrote bad reviews about him must have had other issues going on in their lives. I went to Dr. Maru numerous times and he could not have been more thorough. There are so many people out there who think that they know more than the doctor. I do not believe he was ever rude to anyone. I think it was more the patient telling him what he needs to do. I have seen this numerous times. If you ask a question, wait a minute and he will respond in a way that a patient could understand.
- Sleep Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1881890648
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Medical College of South Carolina, Charleston
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- Furman University
- Sleep Medicine
Dr. Maru has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maru accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Maru. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maru.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.