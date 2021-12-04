Dr. Neal Moskowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moskowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neal Moskowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Neal Moskowitz, MD
Dr. Neal Moskowitz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Lower Bucks Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Moskowitz's Office Locations
1
Philadelphia7908 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Directions
2
Arthritis Group300 Middletown Blvd Ste 103, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
dr. moskowitz didn't rush the appointment he was professional and extremely pleasant and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Neal Moskowitz, MD
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1083733349
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Rheumatology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Lower Bucks Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moskowitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moskowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moskowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moskowitz has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moskowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Moskowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moskowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moskowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moskowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.