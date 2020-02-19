Dr. Naff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neal Naff, MD
Overview of Dr. Neal Naff, MD
Dr. Neal Naff, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Dr. Naff works at
Dr. Naff's Office Locations
Quarry Lake Office2700 Quarry Lake Dr Ste 360, Baltimore, MD 21209 Directions (410) 601-4417
University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center7601 Osler Dr, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 427-2574
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I suffered with leg and back pain from compression fractures and disc problems. Dr. Naff performed outpatient surgery in October. Immediately, I noticed the pain had stopped. Now 3 months later, I am fine and pain free. I think Dr. Naff is wonderful. His staff is friendly, helpful, and professional. The care I have received has been exceptional from making the first appointment to the last visit today. I cannot recommend Dr. Naff highly enough!
About Dr. Neal Naff, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naff accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naff works at
Dr. Naff has seen patients for Spinal Cord Stimulation, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Naff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.