Overview of Dr. Neal Naff, MD

Dr. Neal Naff, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.



Dr. Naff works at Brain Spine Institute Neurosciences Quarry Lake in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Cord Stimulation, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.