Overview of Dr. Neal Obermyer, MD

Dr. Neal Obermyer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with Lake Huron Medical Center and Mclaren Port Huron.



Dr. Obermyer works at Port Huron Ear Nose & Throat in Port Huron, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Deviated Septum and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.