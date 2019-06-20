Dr. Neal Obermyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obermyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neal Obermyer, MD
Overview of Dr. Neal Obermyer, MD
Dr. Neal Obermyer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with Lake Huron Medical Center and Mclaren Port Huron.
Dr. Obermyer works at
Dr. Obermyer's Office Locations
Port Huron Ear Nose & Throat1522 Pine Grove Ave Ste A, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 662-0223
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Huron Medical Center
- Mclaren Port Huron
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I wish all doctors had Dr Obermeyer's bedside manner. He was pleasant ,funny, knowledgeable and very helpful. He explained everything in my terms so I understood. I appreciate you getting me in quickly for my swollen salivary gland which was blocked by stones and had been annoying and uncomfortable for a week. I just want to say thank you!
About Dr. Neal Obermyer, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1518947977
Education & Certifications
- West Va U Sch Med
- Spectrum Health - Blodgett Hospital
- Ohio Medical College - Toledo
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Obermyer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Obermyer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Obermyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Obermyer has seen patients for Tinnitus, Deviated Septum and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Obermyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Obermyer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obermyer.
A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Obermyer can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. Online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.