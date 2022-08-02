Dr. Neal Osborn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osborn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neal Osborn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neal Osborn, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Locations
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates8855 Hospital Dr Ste 101, Douglasville, GA 30134 Directions (678) 784-5020
Hiram144 Bill Carruth Pkwy Ste 3600, Hiram, GA 30141 Directions (678) 486-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He takes time with his patients and listens to them! He has always been very caring and compassionate.
About Dr. Neal Osborn, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1124005442
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Osborn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osborn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osborn has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osborn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Osborn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osborn.
