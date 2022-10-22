Overview of Dr. Neal Patel, MD

Dr. Neal Patel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in South Bend, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Bremen, Franciscan Health Michigan City, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend, Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Beacon Medical Group North Central Neurosurgery South Bend in South Bend, IN with other offices in La Porte, IN and Michigan City, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.