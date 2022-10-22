Dr. Neal Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neal Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Neal Patel, MD
Dr. Neal Patel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in South Bend, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Bremen, Franciscan Health Michigan City, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend, Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Neurosurgery100 Navarre Pl Ste 6600, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 232-7227
Link Psychological & Consulting Service P.c.900 I St, La Porte, IN 46350 Directions (219) 324-1700
Memorial Hospital of South Bend615 N Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 647-8880
Franciscan Physician Network - Hp Fw3500 Franciscan Way Ste 300, Michigan City, IN 46360 Directions (219) 214-4633
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of Bremen
- Franciscan Health Michigan City
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. . Deleeuw almost put me in a wheelchair for life, get a Neurosurgeon for any back surgery. This guy is lost and should have retired ten years before! After surgery, my back hurt ten times worse after he performed a Spinal Stenosis. Finally, two years later, and with many temporary fixes, I went to a Neurosurgeon, and right in my MRI, they found a screw in my Sciatic Nerve. I was walking three days later with very little pain, thanks to Dr. Neal Patel. Thank you, Dr. Patel!
About Dr. Neal Patel, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1346475951
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.