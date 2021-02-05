Overview of Dr. Neal Peterson, MD

Dr. Neal Peterson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital and Multicare Valley Hospital.



Dr. Peterson works at Rockwood Moran Prairie Fam Medical in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Eyelid Disorders and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.