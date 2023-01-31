Overview of Dr. Neal Pollack, DO

Dr. Neal Pollack, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Wauwatosa, WI. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.



Dr. Pollack works at Clinic Of Neurology and Pain Trmt in Wauwatosa, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.