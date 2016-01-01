Dr. Neal Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neal Rao, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Olive View - UCLA Medical Center.
UCLA Health Westwood Neurology300 UCLA Medical Plz Ste B200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 878-3969
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Olive View - UCLA Medical Center
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1144423849
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Vascular Neurology
