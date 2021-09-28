Overview

Dr. Neal Sawlani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.



Dr. Sawlani works at Advocate Heart Institute at ADVOCATE LUTHERAN GENERAL HOSP in Park Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Aortic Valve Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.