Dr. Neal Sawlani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neal Sawlani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Dr. Sawlani works at
Locations
Advocate Lutheran General Hospital1775 Dempster St, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 698-5500
Advocate Heart Institute - Dempster Street (suite 525)1875 Dempster St Ste 525, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 294-5490
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I had a hole in my heart that needed to be closed. I had a recommendation for another cardiologist in town but got the runaround from his office staff. I decided to do my own research and found Dr. Sawlani. I could not have found a more caring and wonderful cardiologist. He put all my worries to rest and his expertise allowed him to complete my procedure flawlessly. His follow up care was also compassionate and thorough. Thank you, Dr. Sawlani!
About Dr. Neal Sawlani, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1740443969
Education & Certifications
- Brigham & Women's Hosp Harvard Med Sch
- Case Western Reserve University Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Northwestern University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
