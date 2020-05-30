Dr. Neal Schamberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schamberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neal Schamberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neal Schamberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They completed their residency with Weill Cornell Med Ctr/Ny Presby Hosp
Locations
The Center for Gastrointestinal Medicine of Fairfield and Westchester15 Valley Dr Fl 3, Greenwich, CT 06831 Directions (203) 863-2900
Stamford Hospital1 Hospital Plz, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-1000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Incredible bedside manner. Genuinely nice person & excellent Doctor. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Neal Schamberg, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1841458759
Education & Certifications
- Weill Cornell Med Ctr/Ny Presby Hosp
- Weill Cornell Med Ctr/Ny Presby Hosp
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schamberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schamberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schamberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schamberg has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schamberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Schamberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schamberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schamberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schamberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.