Dr. Neal Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Neal Shah, MD
Dr. Neal Shah, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Davenport, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of South Florida - Tampa, FL (Pain Medicine)
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Total Pain and Spine Care of Florida2310 North Blvd W Ste A, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (863) 732-7246Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
- Moffitt Cancer Center
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shah was awesome! I was very impressed with how much time he took to explain all the problems with my back. He also seemed very optimistic and positive that he could do something to alleviate my pain. I felt he was very thorough and professional. I would definitely recommend him to anyone who is having back issues!
About Dr. Neal Shah, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1164663332
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida - Tampa, FL (Pain Medicine)
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Ctr/Harvard U
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Cancer Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
