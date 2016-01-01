Dr. Shimoda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neal Shimoda, MD
Dr. Neal Shimoda, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA.
Neal T Shimoda M D Inc.321 N Kuakini St Ste 503, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 521-9584
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1326024852
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
Dr. Shimoda accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shimoda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shimoda has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shimoda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shimoda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shimoda.
