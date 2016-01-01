Overview

Dr. Neal Shimoda, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA.



Dr. Shimoda works at NEAL T SHIMODA MD in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.