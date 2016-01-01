See All Gastroenterologists in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Neal Shimoda, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Neal Shimoda, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA.

Dr. Shimoda works at NEAL T SHIMODA MD in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neal T Shimoda M D Inc.
    321 N Kuakini St Ste 503, Honolulu, HI 96817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 521-9584

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Esophagitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Constipation
Esophagitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Constipation

Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Neal Shimoda, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326024852
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shimoda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shimoda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shimoda works at NEAL T SHIMODA MD in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Shimoda’s profile.

    Dr. Shimoda has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shimoda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shimoda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shimoda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shimoda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shimoda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

