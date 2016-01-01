Dr. Neal Shirey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shirey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neal Shirey, MD
Overview
Dr. Neal Shirey, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Griffin, GA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.
Locations
Sierra Medical Services LLC528 S 8th St, Griffin, GA 30224 Directions (678) 902-4847
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Neal Shirey, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1992764690
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
