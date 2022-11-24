Overview of Dr. Neal Shonnard, MD

Dr. Neal Shonnard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nevada at Las Vegas and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Shonnard works at Rainier Orthopedic Institute in Puyallup, WA with other offices in Bonney Lake, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.