Dr. Neal Shore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Neal Shore, MD
Dr. Neal Shore, MD is an Urology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They completed their residency with Meml Sloan Kettering Hosp|Ny Hospital Cornell
Dr. Shore's Office Locations
Atlantic Urology Clinics - Myrtle Beach823 82nd Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 487-0609Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Atlantic Urology Clinics - Murrells Inlet1255 Tadlock Dr, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 487-0610
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Ronald Bracey Dr. Shore has been my doctor for 6 years. He is a caring and compassionate man. He is all business and gets things done. He has years of experience and knows his stuff. He always explains things in a way you can understand. I would recommend him highly to anyone who needs a urologist. I am really sold on him. He is GREAT!
About Dr. Neal Shore, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1265423453
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan Kettering Hosp|Ny Hospital Cornell
- New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center|University of Pretoria / Faculty of Medicine
