Dr. Neal Shukla, DPM
Overview of Dr. Neal Shukla, DPM
Dr. Neal Shukla, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Shukla's Office Locations
N S U H - Buffalo Grove15 S Mchenry Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 618-0326
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC21481 N Rand Rd, Kildeer, IL 60047 Directions (847) 725-8401
Northwest Community Healthcare800 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 618-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Shukla for an emergency broken foot. Dr. Shuklas bedside manner is outstanding. Surgery went well. If your looking for a kind, caring doctor. Dr. Shukla is the one. Very knowledgeable and explains things in plain English. Very pleased
About Dr. Neal Shukla, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
