Dr. Neal Taub, MD

Pain Medicine
3.0 (52)
Map Pin Small Charlotte, NC
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Neal Taub, MD

Dr. Neal Taub, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Taub works at Southcare Therapy Inc in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Taub's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southcare Therapy Inc
    3535 Randolph Rd Ste 208, Charlotte, NC 28211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 442-9805

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Fibromyalgia
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Deedee — Aug 05, 2022
    About Dr. Neal Taub, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1467521567
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neal Taub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taub has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taub works at Southcare Therapy Inc in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Taub’s profile.

    Dr. Taub has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Taub. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taub.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

