Overview of Dr. Neal Taub, MD

Dr. Neal Taub, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Taub works at Southcare Therapy Inc in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.