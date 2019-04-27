Overview of Dr. Neal Varghis, MD

Dr. Neal Varghis, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.



Dr. Varghis works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.