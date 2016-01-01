Dr. Neal Winzelberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winzelberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neal Winzelberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Neal Winzelberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Coastal Gastroenterology Associates P.A.525 Jack Martin Blvd Ste 300, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 840-0067
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- New York Medical College
- Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center
- University Hospital of Brooklyn Downstate
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Winzelberg has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winzelberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
