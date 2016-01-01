Overview

Dr. Neal Winzelberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Winzelberg works at Coastal Gastroenterology Associates in Brick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.