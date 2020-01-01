See All Hand Surgeons in Westminster, MD
Dr. Neal Zimmerman, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Neal Zimmerman, MD

Dr. Neal Zimmerman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Zimmerman works at Greater Chesapeake Hand Specialists in Westminster, MD with other offices in Lutherville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zimmerman's Office Locations

    Greater Chesapeake Hand Specialists at Westminster
    844 Washington Rd Ste 102, Westminster, MD 21157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 296-6232
    Greater Chesapeake Hand Specialists
    1400 Front Ave Ste 100, Lutherville, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 296-6232
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medstar Union Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 01, 2020
    Love the Doctor. Trust him with my life. The office is run very professionally. Always in and out quickly. He is the best.
    Joan Potter — Jan 01, 2020
    About Dr. Neal Zimmerman, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447280805
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Union Mem Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neal Zimmerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zimmerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zimmerman has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimmerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmerman.

