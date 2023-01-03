Overview

Dr. Neala Hunter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Hunter works at Newport Heart Medical Group in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.