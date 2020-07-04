Overview of Dr. Neam Saleh, MD

Dr. Neam Saleh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Decatur, IL. They completed their residency with UPMC McKeesport, PA



Dr. Saleh works at HSHS Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine - N. Main in Decatur, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.