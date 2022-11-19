See All General Surgeons in Paramus, NJ
Dr. Nebil Aydin, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (26)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Nebil Aydin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Putnam Hospital Center.

Dr. Aydin works at Aydin Plastic Surgery PA, Paramus NJ in Paramus, NJ with other offices in White Plains, NY and Saddle Brook, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Aydin Plastic Surgery PA, Paramus NJ
    140 N State Rt 17 Ste 200, Paramus, NJ 07652 (201) 345-0100
    Aydin Plastic Surgery
    311 North St, White Plains, NY 10605 (914) 288-8018
    Aydin Plastic Surgery
    444 Market St Ste 2A, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663 (201) 820-0125

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Putnam Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventral Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Benign Tumor
Ventral Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Benign Tumor

Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • Fidelis Care
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 19, 2022
    If I could give 10 stars I would. Let me jump ahead first and say that the results I got were ABOVE AND BEYOND what I had asked for. I have no words to describe how happy I am with the outcome. But from the start, during my consult Dr. Aydin's bed side manners made me feel comfortable and excited. He was very kind, attentive, informative and I did not feel rushed at all. His staff are extremely sweet and helpful both before and after surgery. During my pre-op I was introduced to the nurses who would be present during my procedure which made it extra comfortable the day of surgery when I saw familiar faces. My boyfriend who was present while I was in the recovery room was very impressed with how I was treated. Dr. Aydin reached out himself following surgery to check on me and was quick to respond when I had questions during recovery. 10 days post op I showed up for a follow up appointment and felt nauseous from the car ride.... staff were quick to get my pretzels and apple juice to help
    Shannon — Nov 19, 2022
    About Dr. Nebil Aydin, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Aramaic, German and Turkish
    NPI Number
    • 1073776589
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MED COLL
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nebil Aydin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aydin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aydin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aydin speaks Aramaic, German and Turkish.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Aydin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aydin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aydin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aydin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

