Overview

Dr. Nebil Aydin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Putnam Hospital Center.



Dr. Aydin works at Aydin Plastic Surgery PA, Paramus NJ in Paramus, NJ with other offices in White Plains, NY and Saddle Brook, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.