Dr. Nebil Aydin, MD
Overview
Dr. Nebil Aydin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Putnam Hospital Center.
Locations
Aydin Plastic Surgery PA, Paramus NJ140 N State Rt 17 Ste 200, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 345-0100
Aydin Plastic Surgery311 North St, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (914) 288-8018
Aydin Plastic Surgery444 Market St Ste 2A, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663 Directions (201) 820-0125
Hospital Affiliations
- Putnam Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Fidelis Care
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
If I could give 10 stars I would. Let me jump ahead first and say that the results I got were ABOVE AND BEYOND what I had asked for. I have no words to describe how happy I am with the outcome. But from the start, during my consult Dr. Aydin's bed side manners made me feel comfortable and excited. He was very kind, attentive, informative and I did not feel rushed at all. His staff are extremely sweet and helpful both before and after surgery. During my pre-op I was introduced to the nurses who would be present during my procedure which made it extra comfortable the day of surgery when I saw familiar faces. My boyfriend who was present while I was in the recovery room was very impressed with how I was treated. Dr. Aydin reached out himself following surgery to check on me and was quick to respond when I had questions during recovery. 10 days post op I showed up for a follow up appointment and felt nauseous from the car ride.... staff were quick to get my pretzels and apple juice to help
About Dr. Nebil Aydin, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Aramaic, German and Turkish
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aydin accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aydin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aydin speaks Aramaic, German and Turkish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Aydin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aydin.
