Dr. Ned Panara, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Panara works at Lakeland Open Mri in Lakeland, FL with other offices in Winter Haven, FL, Bartow, FL and Great Falls, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.